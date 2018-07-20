Menu
Capsized boat salvaged from Xylofagou bay (video)

July 20, 2018 at 11:37am
The salvage operation of a pleasure boat that sunk in Xylophagou bay on Wednesday leading to the death of Niki Christofidou was carried out on Friday morning.

Taking part were three boats with British military divers and a large platform with a crane. The operation started at 7.00 am and was completed at 9.30 am. The capsized boat is expected to be taken to Dhekelia police station.

Dhekelia police and the deputy ministry of shipping are carrying out separate investigations into the boating accident.

A post mortem yesterday showed that Christofidou had drowned. Her funeral will be held today.

