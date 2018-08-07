Canvas Holidays estimates Nissi Beach worth £25m

Canvas Holidays has estimated the value of Nissi Beach at £25 million sterling — among the 15 most valuable in the world, Ayia Napa Municipality said on Tuesday.

It said that Nissi Beach, one of the most popular in the tourist resort, was continuing to attract praise and to figure in the list of top beaches of the world, in the company of world famous beaches such as Coba Cabana in Brazil, Pampelonne in St. Tropez , France and Venice Beach, California.

After complimentary reports in publications in CNN and Trip Advisor, Canvas Holidays has included Nissi Beach in the 15 most valuable beaches in the world, the municipality added.

Other than the beauty, Canvas Holidays, focuses on the real estate value of each beach by multiplying a beach’s size by the average cost per metre squared of an apartment in the same city.

Cyprus was ranked 13th after Waikiki beach in Honolulu at £50m and above Praia Dona Ana in Portugal which Canvas valued at £11 m. The most valuable beach was Venice Beach at £2.39b followed by Bournemouth Beach at £2.25b and Copa Capana at £801m.