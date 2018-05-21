Menu
Cabinet gives its green light to transparent procedure over the use of Turkish Cypriot properties

May 21, 2018 at 5:35pm
Interior Minister, Constantinos Petrides, announced the passing by the Cabinet of a new, transparent procedure regarding the use and distribution of Turkish Cypriot properties that constitute a 10% of the government-controlled areas.

The new procedure also provides for the disclosure of the available T / C properties on the Service’s website (www.moi.gov.cy/tcp), while the names of those who acquire the specific properties for business premises and agricultural clerks will be made public. From the disclosure procedure are to be excluded all those who have obtained residence for personal reasons.

The examination of the applications will take up to a maximum of three months, but the average will be around 30 days, according to Interior Minister, who said that the new policy aims at ending the lack of transparency which leaded to corruption and interdependencies.

 

 

