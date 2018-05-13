C. Ballantyne: Casino will boost Cyprus tourism

In a recent interview, Craig Robertson Ballantyne, property president of City of Dreams Mediterranean and Casinos, told Phileleftheros newspaper that the Limassol casino will not lag behind casinos of other, neighbour countries.

He also added that Limassol’s integrated casino-resort will place the island on the world tourism map, raising the bar for Cyprus to be established as luxury entertainment destination.

According to Craig Ballantyne, the «City of Dreams Mediterranean» casino-resort aspires to give visitors one-of-a-kind experiences, including among others, conference centres and exhibition venues.

Ballantyne also outlined that a temporary casino, operating 24 hours a day, is set to open in Limassol by the end of June, while the four satellite casinos in Nicosia, Larnaca, the Famagusta area and Paphos are expected to operate by the end of 2018.