Building permits for the period of January – February 2018 increase by 8.25% 

Building permits issued by municipal authorities and district administration offices for the period of January – February 2018 rose by 8.25% compared with the respective period of 2017, Cyprus Statistical Service announced today.

Building permits issued in the first two months of the year amounted to 984 compared with 909 in the respective period of 2017.

The total value reached €247.5 million marking an increase of 23.3% compared with €200.8 million in the first two months of 2017.

According to Cystat, the total area the permits issued in January – February 2018 amounted to 232.814 square metres, marking an increase of 27.6% compared with the respective period of 2017.

Nicosia attracted the lion’s share with 381 building permits, follower by Limassol with 287, Larnaca with 174, Pafos with 98 and the Famagusta area with 44.<

(CNA)