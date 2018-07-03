Menu
Local

British tourist remanded for serious injury of other Briton in Ayia Napa

July 3, 2018 at 12:11pm
By July 3, 2018 No Comments

 

Famagusta District Court on Tuesday ordered a 24 year old British tourist be remanded in custody to facilitate police inquiries into a case of assault leading to grievous bodily harm of another Briton, also aged 24.

The injured Brit is in hospital with head injuries. Police said he was attacked as he returned to his hotel in Ayia Napa early on Sunday morning.

A 21 year old Briton also arrested in connection with the same case has been released.

Read more

Second Briton arrested after assault and injury of UK tourist

You May Also Like

Local
July 3, 2018

Man remanded in custody following Ypsonas fire

bouli
Local
July 3, 2018

Dromolaxia-Vizakia excavations show city abandoned after violent destruction 

bouli
Local
July 3, 2018

UN envoy expected in Cyprus end of July for consultations 

bouli