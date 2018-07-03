British tourist remanded for serious injury of other Briton in Ayia Napa

Famagusta District Court on Tuesday ordered a 24 year old British tourist be remanded in custody to facilitate police inquiries into a case of assault leading to grievous bodily harm of another Briton, also aged 24.

The injured Brit is in hospital with head injuries. Police said he was attacked as he returned to his hotel in Ayia Napa early on Sunday morning.

A 21 year old Briton also arrested in connection with the same case has been released.

