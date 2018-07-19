Brief respite, but temps set to return to 40 C on Sunday

There will be a brief respite from the extremely high temperatures of the past two days, but hotter weather is expected on Sunday with temperatures expected to climb back to 40 C.

According to the Met Office, temperatures today will be average for the time of year at around 38 C inland, 31 C on the south and west coasts, 34 on the east and north coasts and 29 C in the mountains.

The weather will be mainly fine, with localised cloud in the afternoon.

Temperatures are expected to remain unchanged on Friday and Saturday with the possibility of isolated showers and/or thunderstorms.

Sunday will be mainly fine with temperatures again rising above the average for the time of year to around 40 C.

The heatwave has mobilised the Labour Ministry which has warned employers that they must take measures to protect employees from heat stress.

Nicosia, Limassol and Larnaca municipalities have meanwhile opened up ‘cool’ rooms where residents can spend a few hours away from the scorching heat .

Nicosia has opened up the old municipal old people’s home near Famagusta Gate, offering air conditioning and cool drinks. Limassol has two venues — the Pattichion Adults Centre and the Limassol Adults Home in Ayia Phyla while Larnaca has a dedicated space at the Municipal Old People’s Home at Chrysogalaktousis street,