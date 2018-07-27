Boats banned from Lara-Toxeftra from May to October

The decree issued on Friday notes that the extension of protection of the sea area, further than easing the pressure from human activities, also aimed to address the impact of climate change which has affected the nesting of sea turtles. This starts in May, with the last turtles hatching in October.
The decree is complementary to current legislation. Lara was declared a protected area in 1989. Under that law from June 1 to September 30, boats are banned within 90 metres off the shore. Umbrellas, sunbeds, caravans and tents are prohibited on the beach.
The area is part of the European Natura 2000 network as a natural habitat of special significance. It was also included in 2013 in the list of Special Protected Areas of Mediterranean Importance (SPAMI) by all contracting parties of the Barcelona Convention and the EU as part of the Protocol for Special Protected Areas and Biodiversity of the Mediterranean.
It is one of the most important nesting sites for the Green turtle (Chelonia mydas) and the Loggerhead turtle (Caretta caretta) and must be governed by measures that ensure its long term protection.