Boat capsizes off Xylophagou, one person dead, four rescued

July 18, 2018 at 4:12pm
By July 18, 2018 No Comments

A boat capsized off the coast of Xylophagou on Wednesday. Four people were rescued but a fifth person has died, the Joint Rescue Coordination Centre said.

The JRCC said at 14.09 it had received an emergency call of five people of Cypriot origin in danger in the sea off Xylophagou. A small pleasure boat with five people aboard had capsized and sunk near the shore, possibly because of stormy seas, it said.

The JRCC activated its Nearchos scheme, sending a helicopter and two police launches. A foot patrol and  a British Base launch also went to the scene.

After intensive search by air and sea, four people were rescued while a woman was pulled out, but had already died, it said.

The four rescued individuals were taken by ambulance to Larnaca Hospital.

More later

 

