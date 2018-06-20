Bill on private schools heading to plenary

Parents sending their child to private school will know the entire cost of their tuition when they sign them up under a bill on private schools that was discussed in the House Education Committee on Wednesday.

The private schools bill and one on private tuition centres are now set to go the plenary of the House of Representatives.

Committee chairman Kyriakos Hadjiyianis said that some proposals have been taken on board while debate is expected to continue in the plenary.

The private schools’ bill will stipulate that schools will need to inform parents of full tuition cost for all the school years so that they know in advance the cost of the education of their children.

The second bill creates a registry for private tuition centres and introduces a 36-month transitional period for those that are still not ready or do not have the required permits as regards their premises while safeguarding access and fire safety.