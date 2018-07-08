Menu
Local

Biker, teen in critical condition after separate accidents

July 8, 2018 at 9:52am
By July 8, 2018 No Comments

A 40 year old biker and a 13 year old boy are in critical condition after separate accidents that occurred on Saturday.

The biker was injured around 8.10 pm after he lost control of his motorbike near the village of Yourri and it overturned. He is intensive care at Nicosia General Hospital.

The second accident occurred in the Larnaca district. The 13 year old was driving a quad bike — reportedly belonging to his 19 year old brother — along a rural road when he fell off.

He was taken by his father to the  Kophinou medical centre and from there o Larnaca and the Makarios hospital with head injuries.  His condition is described as critical.

 

You May Also Like

Local
July 8, 2018

EAC under pressure to move power lines into buffer zone

pavlou
Local
July 8, 2018

UNSG says Cyprus has remained calm and stable because of UNFICYP’s presence

bouli
Local
July 8, 2018

NHS to usher in changes in pharmaceuticals

bouli