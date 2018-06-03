Menu
Local

Biker killed in Larnaca collision

June 3, 2018 at 8:52am
By June 3, 2018 No Comments

A 23 year old motorcyclist was killed after his bike was involved in a collision with a bus in Larnaca on Saturday night.

The accident occurred on  Tasos Mitsopoulos avenue when a bus driven by a 52 year old attempted to enter a side street.

Andreas Georgiou, from Larnaca, was critically injured  and rushed to Larnaca Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.

According to initial indications, the 23 year old was not wearing his helmet.  The bus driver underwent an alcotest  with negative results. He was arrested to facilitate police investigations.

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
June 3, 2018

Man wanted for co-op robbery arrested in Larnaca

bouli
Local
June 3, 2018

17 year old biker in critical condition

bouli
Local
June 3, 2018

Forest Park to open its doors by the end of June

pavlou