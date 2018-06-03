Biker killed in Larnaca collision

A 23 year old motorcyclist was killed after his bike was involved in a collision with a bus in Larnaca on Saturday night.
The accident occurred on Tasos Mitsopoulos avenue when a bus driven by a 52 year old attempted to enter a side street.
Andreas Georgiou, from Larnaca, was critically injured and rushed to Larnaca Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries.
According to initial indications, the 23 year old was not wearing his helmet. The bus driver underwent an alcotest with negative results. He was arrested to facilitate police investigations.