Update: Big fire off Limassol-Paphos highway raging out of control

A big fire in an inaccessible area north of the Limassol-Paphos highway tunnel towards Sotira was raging out of control on Friday, fanned by strong winds. High temperatures and the difficult terrain was further complicating fire fighters efforts.

A fire department spokesman said that the fire, which broke out in the morning, has so far burnt 5 hectares of wild vegetation, pine trees and carob trees.

Eleven fire trucks and four helicopters, two from the British Bases, are doing battle with the flames.

Earlier, a smaller fire had broken out on the other side of the motorway but was extinguished. The fire department said it was investigating all possibilities, including the possibility of arson.