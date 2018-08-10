August 19 busiest day at Cyprus’ airports

Sunday August 19 is expected to be the busiest day at Cyprus’ Larnaca and Paphos airports, with 329 flights — 61,000 passenger seats — to and from Cyprus.

Airport operator Hermes Airports figures show passenger traffic at the two airports up by 8% in the fist seven months of 2018. It is projecting 6.7% for the year.

A total of 5.939.198 passengers travelled through the two airports in the first seven months of 2018 compared to 5.500.364 in the same period last year — that is an increase of 438,834.

Hermes Airports projects a total of 10.93 million passengers for the year — with Larnaca seeing an annual rise of 4.48% and Paphos 13.23%.