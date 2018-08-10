Menu
Local

August 19 busiest day at Cyprus’ airports

August 10, 2018 at 8:09am
By August 10, 2018 No Comments

Sunday August 19 is expected to be the busiest day at Cyprus’ Larnaca and Paphos airports, with 329 flights —  61,000 passenger seats — to and from Cyprus.

Airport operator Hermes Airports figures show passenger traffic at the two airports up by 8% in the fist seven months of 2018. It is projecting 6.7% for the year.

A total of  5.939.198 passengers travelled through the two airports in the first seven months of 2018 compared to 5.500.364 in the same period last year — that is an increase of  438,834.

Hermes Airports projects a total of 10.93 million passengers for the year — with Larnaca seeing an annual  rise of 4.48% and Paphos 13.23%.

 

8.00% increase in Cyprus’ airports passenger traffic

You May Also Like

Local
August 10, 2018

28 year old killed in Paphos fatal crash

bouli
Local
August 10, 2018

British tourist critical after near drowning

bouli
Local
August 9, 2018

Conservation works to begin on two churches in September

bouli