Attorney General’s statements on Strovolos’ couple murder

Speaking about Strovolos’ murder case, the Attorney General, Costas Klerides, highlighted that the the state legal service has been briefed on the investigation process on Monday, April 23th.

“However, there is a lot of work still to be done”, Clerides said, “since cases of this kind are extremely perplexing”.

Responding to coroner’s Marios Matsakis accusations, Clerides pointed out that the state legal service is not responsible for the work carried out so far by forensic investigators.

Costas Clerides said that he is very concerned because Cyprus’ murder rate soars.