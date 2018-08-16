Menu
Local

Arrest warrant issued against patient who attacked ambulance crew

August 16, 2018 at 3:31pm
By August 16, 2018 No Comments

Police have issued an arrest warrant against a 42 year old patient who attacked and injured an ambulance crew that had gone to help him on the Orkounta- Kalopanayiotis road on Wednesday.

The patient is in intensive care at Nicosia General Hospital and is sedated. The warrant will be executed when doctors give the go ahead.

Meanwhile, police spokesman Andreas Angelides said police were investigating a case of assault and grievous bodily harm sustained by an ambulance driver and a nurse. They had been called to the scene to respond to a man who had fainted. But as they were preparing to transfer him into the ambulance, he attacked them. The driver suffered a fracture and the nurse has concussion. The 42 year old also suffered fractures, he said.

Angelides said that the incident is being investigated and the Health Ministry is being kept informed.

Read more

Ambulance crew injured when patient goes berserk

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
August 16, 2018

481 drivers booked for speeding over August 14 to 16

bouli
Local
August 16, 2018

Police probing Wednesday’s fatal crash

bouli
Local
August 16, 2018

Nicosia welcomes release of Greek soldiers, hopes for change in Turkish stance on Cyprus issue

bouli