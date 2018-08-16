Arrest warrant issued against patient who attacked ambulance crew

Police have issued an arrest warrant against a 42 year old patient who attacked and injured an ambulance crew that had gone to help him on the Orkounta- Kalopanayiotis road on Wednesday.

The patient is in intensive care at Nicosia General Hospital and is sedated. The warrant will be executed when doctors give the go ahead.

Meanwhile, police spokesman Andreas Angelides said police were investigating a case of assault and grievous bodily harm sustained by an ambulance driver and a nurse. They had been called to the scene to respond to a man who had fainted. But as they were preparing to transfer him into the ambulance, he attacked them. The driver suffered a fracture and the nurse has concussion. The 42 year old also suffered fractures, he said.

Angelides said that the incident is being investigated and the Health Ministry is being kept informed.

