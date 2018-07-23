‘Armed Justice Group’ threatens MPs and bankers over foreclosures

A self-proclaimed “Armed Justice Group” has made its reappearance, threatening MPs, bankers and their families over foreclosures.

In a letter sent to ANT1 TV station, they said that some MPs insisted on again arming banks with more powers regarding foreclosures. It said although it has not yet acted, it warned that henceforth it will strike ‘without mercy’.

And it added that it has members in all state officers and knows who are friends of the banks. “You have to think of your families and properties because we will strike without mercy or pity,” it sad.

The letter has been handed over to the police which is investigating. A police source said that several state officials have received the same letter.