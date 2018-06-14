Antonia among Queen’s Young Leaders award winners

Larnaca resident Antonia Michaelidi will be travelling to London as one of the recipients of this year’s Queen’s Young Leaders’ Awards which recognises and celebrates exceptional people aged 18-29 from across the Commonwealth, who are taking the lead in their communities and using their skills to transform lives. The award ceremony will be held at Buckingham Palace on June 26.

Antonia, 22, works to help disadvantaged people in the community. She is the co-founder of the Humanitarian Aid Programme (Cyprus), which supports refugees accommodated in Cyprus by collecting donations for the Kofinou Refugee Camp. She uses her experience of working in the camp to raise awareness of some of the problems facing the people living there, for example the financial and language difficulties they experience.

Antonia is the International Law Association’s student representative in Cyprus and volunteers for One Woman At A Time, which helps abused women in Cyprus by advising women on their legal rights.

Winners of this prestigious Award will receive a unique package of training, mentoring and networking, including a one-week residential programme in the UK during which they will collect their Award from the Queen. With this support, Award winners will be expected to continue and develop the amazing work they are already doing in their communities.