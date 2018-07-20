Another package with cannabis found at Larnaca Post Office

Two kilos of a substance believed to be cannabis and 1000 Ecstasy pills sent to a Turkish Cypriot who is already under arrest in a similar case, were found in a package at Larnaca Post Office, the Customs Department said on Friday.

It said that the package from the Netherlands was discovered during a routine check of packages sent from EU member states. The recipient was a Turkish Cypriot permanent resident of Larnaca who was arrested on July 17 after 1 kilo of cannabis was found in another package addressed to him.



