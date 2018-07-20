Menu
Local

Another package with cannabis found at Larnaca Post Office

July 20, 2018 at 4:07pm
By July 20, 2018 No Comments

 

Two kilos of a substance believed to be cannabis and 1000 Ecstasy pills  sent to a Turkish Cypriot who is already under arrest in a similar case, were found in a package at Larnaca Post Office, the Customs Department said on Friday.

It said that the package from the Netherlands was discovered during a routine check of packages sent from EU member states. The recipient was a Turkish Cypriot permanent resident of  Larnaca who was arrested on July 17 after 1 kilo of cannabis was found in another package addressed to him.

Read more

Turkish Cypriot arrested after picking up 1 k of cannabis from Larnaca post office

You May Also Like

in-cyprusLocal
July 20, 2018

Cigarette butts, straws, plastic collected as part of Geroskipou beach clean up

bouli
Local
July 20, 2018

Minister pledges new rules to improve animal welfare

bouli
Local
July 20, 2018

Driver jailed for fatal collision that killed 5 year old girl

bouli