Animal rights group protests caged deer at Peyia home

Photos of deer and wallabies in a cage in a house in Peyia has been been made public by the animal rights group Cyprus Animal Defenders — CALF.
In a Facebook post, it said that animals are being kept in a cage at a home in Peyia. It said the owner has a history of caging exotic animals.
Under a decree issued by former Agriculture Minister Nicos Kouyialis, the import and trading of wild animals is prohibited in Cyprus.
The group said that Axis deer and wallabies have been discovered living in small, unsuitable cages without access to an enclosure to forage.