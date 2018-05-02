Anastadiades asks Akinci to clarify his position over Guterres’ framework 

The President of Cyprus, Nicos Anastasiades with a written statement issued on Wednesday, 2nd of May 2018, declared that both Ankara and Mustafa Akinci should clarify whether they accept the parameters set by the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, in order to avoid misinterpretations and to allow the UN Secretary- General to obtain a clear picture about a possible resumption of negotiations.

More specifically, Akinci said on Twitter: “If the Greek Cypriot side is ready to accept the Guterres framework as it is, without any alterations, it should say so without delay. In that case, we can announce it as a strategic package agreement.”

On his part, Nicos Anastasiades said that if Mustafa Akinci is ready to accept Guterres’ framework as developed on the 4th of July 2017 in Crans-Montana, then this should be perceived rather as a positive step. However, President Anastasiades stressed that both Turkey and Akinci should declare if they want to adopt the provisions set out by the UN Secretary-General, regarding the core issues of Security, Guarantee and foreign troops.”

Finally, Anastasiades also pointed out that the UN Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, is ready to appoint a Special Adviser that would examine if there is a framework that could allow the resumption of negotiations.