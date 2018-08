An ambulance crew who rushed to the Orkounta-Kalopanayiotis road on Wednesday afternoon to tend to a man who was reported to have fainted was attacked by the would-be patient who pushed two first responders down a cliff.

The man attacked the nurse who tried to help him, the two other crew members intervened and were pushed down the cliff, sustaining light injuries.

Two other ambulances accompanied by police picked up the ‘patient’ and the two crew members.