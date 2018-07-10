Ambitious revamp eyed for Nicosia’s Stasicratous street

Nicosia’s Stasicratous street is one step closer to an ambitious revamp that will include wifi, ‘shared space’ pavements and a 20km speed limit.

After a company withdrew its appeal before the Tenders Review Board, Nicosia Municipality has already started consultations with shopkeepers to pick the most suitable time for construction work. Consultations are also underway with the contractor carrying out the work at Omirou street so as to prevent a traffic gridlock in the capital.

The Stasicratous project is part of a more general plan to revamp the triangle Makarios Avenue – Stasicratous -Evagorou for the planning period 2014-2020.

It aims to boost mobility in urban Nicosia and will eventually cover other streets in the vicinity.

The plan for Stasicratous is to build new pavements at the same level as the street in line with the shared space design, with full facilities for the disabled. Pavements will be ‘zoned’ with obstacles (trees, benches, lights, signs etc) all in one zone, with the other left completely free of obstacles.

Also planned are measures for traffic circulation, including narrowing the road, widening the pavements and reducing the speed limit from 50 km to 20 km among other. Cycling will be encouraged.

There will be new energy-saving street lighting, facilities for events and wifi. Green areas will enhanced, shady small squares created for the public and provision made for a power charge outlet for electric cards.