All set for fund raiser concert for Greece’s fire victims

A fund raising concert in support of the fire victims in Attica will be held on Tuesday from 5 pm to 11 pm at Nicosia Municipal Gardens next to the House of Representatives featuring two of Greece’s biggest stars Anna Vissi and Antonis Remos, as well as a number of Cypriot bands.

The StandByGreece event will be presented by the Good Will Ambassador of Hope for Children Giorgos Theophanous with all proceeds going to rebuild infrastructure for children destroyed by the devastating fire.

Meanwhile, a radio marathon with the participation of all the media of Cyprus, has been underway since 6.00 am. Contributions can also be made from Tuesday to Friday, August 3, at Hellenic Bank and Bank of Cyprus branches.

During the concert, money will be raised through contributions at the Hope For Children CRC Policy Centre kiosk and through the sale of beverages and food. All revenue and not the net revenues, will be donated to the cause. In addition the public can make a donation by sending an SMS to the numbers below:

HOPE to 5533 (€1.02 charge VAT included )

HOPE to 7733 ( 4.07 charge VAT included)

“You are encouraged to embrace this great event through your presence in order to support the fire victims who need help and confirmation that they are not alone. You contribution is essential and valuable,” Hope for Children said in an announcement.

The event is under the auspices of the Volunteer Commissioner and entrance to the concert will be free of charge.

