Airport traffic to peak today

Sunday, August 19 will be the busiest day at Larnaca and Paphos airports with a total of 329 scheduled flights — representing about 61,000 passengers.

Of the 329 flights, 253 — representing 47,000 passengers will fly in and out of Larnaca Airport.

The busiest day for Paphos Airport will be Wednesday, August 22 when it will handle 100 flights for 19,000 passengers.

Airport operator Hermes said most of the flights in August are to and from Athens, the Greek islands, Moscow, Saint Petersburg, London, Manchester and Tel Aviv.

Hermes marketing manager Maria Kouroupi told the Cyprus News Agency said there has been a steady increase in traffic over the past two years and is projected to be up by 40% by the end of 2018.

She added that the BorderXpress interactive passport control kiosks had been used by about 500,000 passengers over the period of July 11 to August 18, confirming that the new technology was facilitating arrivals and departures.

She said 44 such BorderXpress kiosks have been installed at Larnaca Airport — 18 at departures and 26 at arrivals, while another 30 have been installed at Paphos Airport, of which 14 at departures and 16 at arrivals.