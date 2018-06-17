Agriculture Minister to appeal for EU solidarity to face drought  

Agriculture Minister Costas Kadis, will seek EU solidarity to help Cyprus’ farmers overcome the challenges due to the continued drought.
Kadis will attend Monday’s Agriculture and Fisheries Council, in Luxembourg. The Council will have an exchange of views on the EMFF (European Maritime and Fisheries Fund), fisheries controls and the fishing opportunities for 2019. It will also discuss the post 2020 CAP reform package and the agricultural market situation.
A Press and Information Office press release said that Kadis will brief the Commission and EU member state delegations on the serious repercussions caused by the drought which had resulted in water shortages for agriculture.
It also said that he will seek their solidarity in finding ways and means to support the farmers overcome the obstacles caused by the drought and to avert their abandoning their profession.