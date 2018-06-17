Menu
Local

Ayia Napa Mayor: ‘Tourism needs vision’

June 17, 2018 at 3:30pm
By June 17, 2018 No Comments

Ayia Napa Mayor Yiannis Karousos has been voicing concerns about Cyprus’ tourism industry since 2015, arguing that it was primarily external factors and particularly the situation in the Middle East that has fuelled the recent boom.

He maintained the same position even when tourist arrivals to the island skyrocketed in 2016 and 2017.

The mayor of this popular resort had further warnings in January, telling Phileleftheros that this season would not be as easy as some people believed.  He now says that May and June so far appear to bear out his concerns.

“Cyprus tourism cannot simply rely on problems in  neighbouring countries,” he said.

Additionally, he said it was unacceptable for Cyprus, a country which is considered among the strongest emerging tourist markets internationally with a tourism revenue of €2.5 billion, not to have a ministry or deputy tourism ministry to properly promote  Cyprus as an attractive tourist destination.

And he stressed that the real problem facing stakeholders is how to develop an island image based not only on the sea & sun, but also the local history and  rich culture.

 

 

 

 

 

You May Also Like

Local
June 17, 2018

Cyprus ready to resume peace talks, says presidential commissionser

bouli
Local
June 17, 2018

Biker hospitalised after accident in Nicosia

bouli
Local
June 17, 2018

Police launch motorbike-moped safety campaign

bouli