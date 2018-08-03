Update: 83 year old woman dies at Governor’s Beach

An 83 year old woman was pulled unconscious from the sea at Governor’s Beach on Friday morning.

Police said the incident occurred around 10.00 am where the 83 year old — a Greek Cypriot permanent resident of France — had gone for a swim with her 88 year old husband. The couple had arrived in Cyprus for holidays two days ago.

At some point, her husband spotted her signalling for help.

Other swimmers in the area brought her to shore and administered first aid. She was taken to Limassol Hospital where doctors pronounced her dead. According to the Cyprus News Agency, the first indications are that she died of pathological causes.

A post-mortem to establish the cause of death will be carried out on Monday.