80 year old road victim dies

An 80 year old woman who was injured after being hit by a car on June 8 has died of her injuries at Nicosia Hospital, police said on Thursday.

The woman had told relatives that she had been hit by a car which stopped. She told the driver that she was well and went home but became unwell a few hours later and taken to hospital.

Police are appealing to anyone who has any information regarding the accident to telephone Nicosia traffic police on 22802082, the police help line on 1460 or their closest police station.

Police are continuing their investigation.