8.00% increase in Cyprus’ airports passenger traffic

Passenger traffic at Larnaca and Paphos Airports has increased by 8.00% during the first seven months of the year, according to Hermes Airports statistics.

Data recorded by Hermes Airports cover the period from January 1 2018 to July 31 of the same year. Specifically, during the first seven months of the year 5,939,198 passengers used Larnaca and Paphos airports compared to 5,500,364 during the same period in 2017 marking an increase of 8.00%.

Only in July 1,414,954 passengers used the airports to travel to and from Cyprus compared to 1,363,165 in 2017 an increase of 3.8%, according to Hermes Airports.

Official records on airplane traffic in August are expected to be announced by Hermes Airports in the coming weeks, according to a spokesman.