66 year old arrested in connection to Milikouri fire

Police on Wednesday arrested a 66 year old man in connection with a fire which broke out near Milikouri around 1.20 pm and raged for several hours before being brought under control around 5.15 pm having burnt 10 hectares of pine forest and other wild vegetation.

The man is from Nicosia and has a holiday home in Milikourii. The fire is believed to have started near his house when he apparently tried to light wood, sparking a fire in the forest.