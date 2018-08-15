Menu
Local

66 year old arrested in connection to Milikouri fire

August 15, 2018 at 7:37pm
By August 15, 2018 No Comments

Police on Wednesday arrested a 66 year old man in connection with a fire which broke out near Milikouri around 1.20 pm  and raged for several hours before being brought under control around 5.15  pm having burnt 10 hectares of pine forest and other wild vegetation.

The man is from Nicosia and has a holiday home in Milikourii. The fire is believed to have started near his house when he apparently tried to light wood, sparking a fire in the forest.

The Forestry Department said 120 of its fire fighters with 28 fire trucks, as well as fire trucks and fire fighters from the fire brigade and seven water dropping aircraft  had been mobilised to fight the blaze.

Read more

Update 2: Fire near Milikouri under control

 

You May Also Like

Local
August 15, 2018

Ambulance crew injured when patient goes berserk

bouli
Local
August 15, 2018

18 month old child critical after suspected ingestion of drugs

bouli
Local
August 15, 2018

Elderly woman dead at Mackenzie

bouli