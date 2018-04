A 65-year-old woman has been sought in Famagusta by officials of the Game and Fauna Service who raided a farm in the area and arrested her in the illegal act of bird-trapping.

More specifically, the 65-year-old has set up approximately 86 limesticks in her orchard, where the Game and Fauna Service officials identified 29 wild birds, most of them ambelopoulia. Then, the birds were released.

The woman was made to pay a fine up to € 8.540.