56 year old pleads not guilty to defrauding retired teacher of €571,000

A 56 year old man pleaded not guilty before Paphos District Court to the charge of defrauding a retired school teacher of €571,000. Trial was set for September 11. He remains in custody until then.

The man was arrested after a complaint by a 74 year old retired school teacher that the defendant and two other people had defrauded her of €571,000. They had pretended they were employees of the Department of Town Planning and promised to secure a decision declaring her house a listed building so that she could be compensated for its renovation.