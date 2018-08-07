Menu
Local

56 year old pleads not guilty to defrauding retired teacher of €571,000

August 7, 2018 at 5:27pm
By August 7, 2018 No Comments

A 56 year old man pleaded not guilty before Paphos District Court to the charge of defrauding a retired school teacher of €571,000. Trial was set for September 11. He remains in custody until then.

The man was arrested after a complaint by a 74 year old retired school teacher that the defendant and two other people had defrauded her of €571,000. They had pretended they were employees of the Department of Town Planning and promised to secure a decision declaring her house a listed building so that she could be compensated for its renovation.

You May Also Like

Local
August 7, 2018

Man drives into gate of Russian consulate in Limassol

bouli
Local
August 7, 2018

Prison expansion plan under study

pavlou
Local
August 7, 2018

Canvas Holidays estimates Nissi Beach worth £25m

bouli