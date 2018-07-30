Menu
56 year old defendant in sexual harassment case free on bail

July 30, 2018 at 5:11pm
A  56 year old former policeman charged with sexually harassing a 15 year old girl was freed on bail on Monday pending trial before the Paphos Criminal Court.

The man was referred direct to trial at the Criminal Court. In court on Monday, his defence lawyer asked that he be released on bail during the trial.

After protracted deliberations the court ordered that he sign a €200,000 bond, report to the police station three times a day, hand over his travel documents and his name be placed on the stop list.

Police investigations meanwhile are continuing. They are being carried out by the unit in charge of violence in the family which is under police headquarters.

The man was arrested after a complaint by a member of the girl’s family.

