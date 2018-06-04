Menu
Local

47 cars owned by Bank of Cyprus to be auctioned: prices start at €200

June 4, 2018 at 9:46am
By June 4, 2018 No Comments

47 cars seized by the Bank of Cyprus will go on auction in Mosphiloti on Tuesday. Prices start at €200 and go up to €7,100. There is a variety of different cars, big and small, including a Porsche Cayenne. Cars that are old and therefore particularly cheap, offer a good deal for spare car parts dealers. For example, one can buy a 2007 Toyota Auris D for €4,100, an immobilised 2011 Renault Megane for €3,800 and a 2004 Mercedes E200 for €3,500.

Some of the cars no longer have a registration licence,  which means that the buyer will be charged with re-registration and road tax fees. These cars are particularly cheap: for example a Jaguar X- Type from 2002, can be bought for only €300.

The vehicles came into possession of BoC by court order after owners failed to pay their debts.

You May Also Like

Local
June 4, 2018

Foureira in meeting with President Anastasiades

bouli
Local
June 4, 2018

Twelve architects compete for Zouhouri mosque reconstruction

leontidou
Local
June 4, 2018

UN envoy on Cyprus after some things happen politically, UNSC President says

leontidou