44 year old remanded after shooting at intruder in Yiolou

A 44 year old man was remanded in custody for six days by Paphos district Court on Tuesday after he shot at a 27 year-old intruder who entered his property in Yiolou a little after midnight.

The 44 year old was arrested in the morning. He had told police that he had shot twice with his air rifle at a man he suspected was trying to steal his dogs. A little after his arrest the 27 year old visited Paphos hospital accompanied by his lawyer with light injuries from pellets. He was given first aid, police were alerted and he was arrested.

The 27 year old was later discharged from hospital and taken to Paphos police where he is being held. He is expected to appear in court tomorrow for a remand hearing.

Read more