40 youths join Erasmus programme at Agros

Forty youths from eight European countries are in Agros taking part in a youth exchange programme on careers and work under the sun organised by the Agros Forest Society within the framework of the Erasmus+ programme.

The programme got underway on June 30 and continues till July 7. It will focus on youth unemployment in Europe, employability and jobs skills. A main objective is to help young people obtain the skills that will help them find jobs.

The Agros programme will boost skills through non-conventional learning and art related activities.

A section of the programme will focus on youth unemployment and seasonal work in the summer, during which time they work in difficult conditions, particularly in hot, humid climates.

The programme includes lectures, workshops, group discussions. informal learning and recreational events. Also planned are international nights, where participants from each country will showcase their culture, cuisine, education and art so that young people can get to know the customs of other countries.



Also scheduled are educational trips so that participants can get to know the monuments and landscape of Cyprus.