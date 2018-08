A 39 year old father of two young children died suddenly on Thursday as he was jogging at Coral Bay

Police said that Andreas Iosif was on holiday with his wife and children in Paphos. Under conditions that are being investigated he lost consciousness as he was jogging. A couple from Norway called an ambulance but he was pronounced dead on arrival at Paphos Hospital.

The exact cause of death will be determined by a post-mortem that will be carried out by state pathologist Eleni Antoniou tomorrow.