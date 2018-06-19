360 degrees virtual reality video promotes Limassol (video)

Limassol’s Tourism Board has launched a 360 degrees virtual reality video to promote Limassol as a tourism destination. The three minute video, “Limassol – 365 Days Active” gives viewers the opportunity to watch some of the town’s biggest events such as the carnival, the marathon and the Limassol3on3 basketball tournament. Also featured are Limassol Marina, the Old Port and the coastal front.

It allows viewers to travel to Limassol from the comfort of their own home, enjoy a virtual journey and experience the pulse of this thriving coastal city.

This is the first of a series of virtual reality videos planned which the Limassol Tourism Board plans to promote online and with the use of special VR glasses at promotional events, tourist exhibitions, journalists and travel consultants and the public more generally.