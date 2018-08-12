Menu
28-year-old man in Paphos at hospital after fight

August 12, 2018 at 10:36am
Officers at Peyia Police Department are investigating a case of serious bodily harm against a 28-year-old man.

According to police, the 28-year-old got into a fierce fight with a 19-year-old man in the Coral Bay area, Peyia. The 19-year-old allegedly punch the other man, who was taken to Paphos General hospital. According to doctors, the 28-year-old was injured and lost two teeth.

The police arrested a 19-year-old man from Paphos district in connection with the case. The investigation is still ongoing.

 

 

