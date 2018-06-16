27 year old Marianna missing from home

Police are appealing for help from the public to locate Marianna Adamou, 27, who has been missing from her home in Limassol since 15.30 on Friday afternoon.
She is described of ordinary build, 1.70 metres tall, with black hair. Before leaving her house she was wearing blue jeans and a while T shirt. Police said she may be driving a grey Volkswagen Tiguan.
Anyone with any information is urged to contact Limassol police on 25805057, their closest police station, the emergency lines on 112 or 199 or the Citizen’s Help line on 1460.