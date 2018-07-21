27 year old arrested on suspicion of possessing stolen property

A 27 year old man is under arrest after police found cash of different currencies at his home in the Famagusta district.

A police patrol found the man moving suspiciously on foot near a hotel around 1.30 am on Saturday. He tried to evade the police but was stopped. Police said he could not give an adequate explanation for his movements nor did he have an ID with him. He was taken to the police station for questioning while police searched his home and found more than 13,000 euro, 1800 US dollars, 1800 pound sterling, 25,000 rubles and notes in other currencies. Police also found five mobile phones and electronic devices.

The 27 year old did not give a satisfactory explanation for the property in his possession and was arrested as police investigate whether he was involved in a spate of burglaries in the district.