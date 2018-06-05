27 beaches fully accessible to disabled, another 21 partially

Cyprus has 48 beaches which are totally or partly accessible to the disabled, and four of them are equipped with the pioneering Seatrac offering autonomous access into the sea.

Of the 48 beaches, 27 with full access have access to the sea with wooden ramps or plastic corridors that allows wheelchair access to the sea, as well as parking and bathroom facilities for the disabled. The Seatrac system is equipped with a special chair on rails that allows the user to enter the sea. A number of beaches also have floating wheelchairs to move around the beach and access the sea. The floating wheel chair is offered free to the public. For information contact the lifeguards on the beach.

FAMAGUSTA (7 beaches)

Ayia Napa: Lanta (Floating Wheelchair), Pantahou (Floating Wheelchair) Vathia Gonia (Seatrac) .

Sotira – Ayia Napa: Ayia Thekla (Floating Wheelchair).

Paralimni/Protaras /Fig Tree Beach (Floating Wheelchair), Louma (Floating Wheelchair), Vrysi C΄ / Yianna Mariί (Seatrac and Floating Wheelchair).

LARNACA (6 beaches)

Larnaca: Phinikoudes (Floating Wheelchair), Mackenzie (Floating Wheelchair), Castella (Floating Wheelchair).

Oroklini: Yiannades (Floating Wheelchair).

Alaminos: Community beach(Floating Wheelchair).

Ormidia: Community beach (Floating Wheelchair).

LIMASSOL (6 beaches)

Limassol: Akti Olympion Α΄ (Seatrac και Floating Wheelchair), Akti Olympion Β΄ (Floating Wheelchair).

Pareklissia: Community beach (Floating Wheelchair).

Germasoyia: Dasoudi /CTO (Floating Wheelchair).

Ayios Tychonas: Vouppa (Floating Wheelchair), Castella (Floating Wheelchair).

PAPHOS (8 beaches)

Paphos: Vrysoudia Α /Sdap (Floating Wheelchair), Dimotika Mbania (Chair lift και Floating Wheelchair ).

Geroskipou Municipal beach (Floating Wheelchair ) .

Peyia: Coral Bay (Floating Wheelchair ).

Polis Chrysochous: Municipal beach (Seatrac),

Neo Chorio: Latchi Α΄(Floating Wheelchair ), Latchi Β΄(Floating Wheelchair ), Xystarokambos (Floating Wheelchair ).

Beaches with partial access offer access with ramps or corridors that allow wheelchairs to approach towards, but not all the way to beach. They have parking and bathroom facilities for the disabled.

They are:

FAMAGUSTA (7 beaches)

Ayia Napa: Nissi, Macronissos

Paralimni: Pernera, Vryssi Α, Vryssi Β, Ayia Triada, Mouzoura.

LARNACA (1 beach)

Pyla: Pyla Beach / ΚΟΤ.

LIMASSOL (10 beaches)

Pentakomo: Governor’s Beach.

Pyrgos: Aorati, Panayies.

Ayios Tychonas Aphrodite, Onisilos, Ayia Varvara.

Ayios Athanasios: Maimi.

Pissouri: Pissouri Community Beach, Mounti

Episkopi: Curium

PAPHOS: (3 beaches)

Paphos: Faros, Pachyammos

Peyia: Kafizis