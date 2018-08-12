Menu
25 year old Indian student critical after fall in Nicosia

August 12, 2018 at 11:03am
A 25 year old Indian student is in critical condition in Nicosia Hospital after falling down a light shaft in a Nicosia building.

Police were called to the scene after complaints of people throwing bottles. They entered the building and found a 32 year old and a 24 year old, also Indian, both with head injuries.

A third person, the 25 year old, was at the bottom of a light shaft. He was rescued by the fire services and all three were taken to the Nicosia General Hospital.

The 25 year old is in critical condition with serious fractures while the other two are out of danger. The 32 year old was found to be in Cyprus illegally and was arrested.

