22 year old French man trapped near Millomeri waterfall rescued

A 22 year old French man who became trapped while attempting to climb a 98 metre rock near Millomeri waterfall in the Platres area was plucked to safety by the fire brigade on Tuesday.
Fire Department spokesman Andreas Kettis said a special team from the fire brigade’s EMAK unit were called to the area after they were notified by a friend of the 22 year old. The French man had become trapped when he tried to climb a 98 metre rock. The EMAK team scaled some 60 metres down the rock to locate and bring him to safety.