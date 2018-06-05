Menu
Local

22 year old French man trapped near Millomeri waterfall rescued

June 5, 2018 at 4:54pm
By June 5, 2018 No Comments

A 22 year old French man who became trapped while attempting to climb a 98 metre rock near Millomeri waterfall in the  Platres area was plucked to safety by the fire brigade on Tuesday.

Fire Department spokesman Andreas Kettis said a special team from the fire brigade’s EMAK unit were called to the area after they were notified by a friend of the 22 year old. The French man had become trapped when he tried to climb a 98 metre rock. The EMAK team scaled some 60 metres down the rock  to locate and bring him to safety.

 

You May Also Like

Local
June 5, 2018

Cyprus struggling to meet EU targets on renewable energy in road transport

bouli
Local
June 5, 2018

27 beaches fully accessible to disabled, another 21 partially

bouli
Local
June 5, 2018

Limassol fire under control

bouli