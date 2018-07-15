Menu
21 year Moldavian woman is new road fatality

July 15, 2018 at 9:29am
July 15, 2018
A  21 year old woman from Moldova died instantly after she was hit from the back by a car as she was cycling on the Dasos Achnas- Ormidhia road late on Saturday night.
The incident occurred around 11 pm. Dhekelia police chief Demetris Pitsillides said a British Bases doctor who rushed to scene with an ambulance pronounced the woman dead at the scene.
He said police were examining whether her bicycle had a rear light and reflector. There is no street lighting or pavements where the accident occurred.
The car was driven by a resident from the area. He tested negative for alcohol.

