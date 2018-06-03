17 year old biker in critical condition

A 17 year old from Slovakia is in intensive care after his motorbike collided with a car attempting a turn on Spyros Kyprianou avenue in Limassol early on Sunday morning.
Police said the accident occurred at 3.10 am when the vehicle driven by a 33 year old Romanian attempted to turn into a petrol station as the 17 year biker, who was not wearing a helmet, was trying to overtake him.
The biker was critically injured and rushed to Limassol Hospital where he is in intensive care with multiple fractures and a ruptured lung among other injuries.
The 33 year driver was submitted to a breathalyzer test which showed 20mg.