160 organized beaches around Cyprus

Cyprus is a wonderful place for holidays, its golden beaches one of its biggest attractions.

In Cyprus, there are totally 160 registered beaches, approved by the Beach Authority, which offer a number of services and facilities for visitors, such as water sports and places to eat and drink. Most public beaches in Cyprus have accessible points and offer amenities for travelers with disabilities, while there are also seven dog friendly beaches.

All towns and municipalities have organized beaches, with 36 of them being located in Agios Tychonas area in Limassol, more than 40 in the Famagusta free area (22 in Paralimni, 19 in Ayia Napa and 1 in Sotira), and finally 16 in Paphos.

The biggest beach of the island is the Glyki Nero beach, situated in Ayia Napa, with a total number of 1,500 beach beds, while Nissi Beach offers 810 beach beds, Makronissos beach 660 and Pantaxou 670. Fig Tree bay and Myconos- Flamingo in Protaras each have 600 beach beds.

Phinikoudes and McKenzie beach in Larnaca have 1,086 and 1,006 beach beds respectively, and Coral Bay beach in Pegeia, Paphos has 724.

A total of 63 beaches of the island have been awarded the Blue Flag, an exclusive eco-label awarded to beaches with high water quality, environmental education and information, environmental management, safety and other services. Ayia Napa stands out when it comes to Blue Flags, counting 14 flags, while Paralimni beaches have been awarded with 9 other blue flags.

€2.50 the maximum charge for beach beds

The maximum charge for each hired beach bed or umbrella is €2.50 and the public is urged to ask for a receipt in order to avoid any possible misunderstandings.

Prices may differ in private areas such as hotels, where the rate is set by hotel owners.

Moreover, under the law local authorities must ensure that 50% of the beach is free of hired out beach beds and umbrellas to ensure there is adequate space for free use by the public. Where umbrellas and beach beds are available for hire, the law says there must be 16 square metres of space for two beach beds and one umbrella.