Menu
Local

12 arrests for illegal employment in Nicosia

July 6, 2018 at 2:27pm
By July 6, 2018 No Comments

Twelve people are under arrest after police raided restaurants and other premises in Nicosia on Thursday nigh.

Also participating in the raid were officers from the drugs squad and customs officials.

Police said three restaurants and another building used as a warehouse were searched. Police found €17,705  and 85 kilos of tobacco that was confiscated by customs to determine where it came from and whether duties have been paid.

Police also found nine persons working illegally at the establishments. They and the three restaurant managers were arrested.

 

You May Also Like

Local
July 6, 2018

More patrols and drones to prevent arson

bouli
Local
July 6, 2018

Lute ‘will find out outcome of leaders’ reflections’, Spehar says

bouli
Local
July 6, 2018

Update: Power restored at 6 villages after truck severed cable

bouli