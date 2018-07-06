12 arrests for illegal employment in Nicosia

Twelve people are under arrest after police raided restaurants and other premises in Nicosia on Thursday nigh.

Also participating in the raid were officers from the drugs squad and customs officials.

Police said three restaurants and another building used as a warehouse were searched. Police found €17,705 and 85 kilos of tobacco that was confiscated by customs to determine where it came from and whether duties have been paid.

Police also found nine persons working illegally at the establishments. They and the three restaurant managers were arrested.