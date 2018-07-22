Menu
Local

117 drivers booked for drunken driving, 362 for speeding

July 22, 2018 at 2:53pm
By July 22, 2018 No Comments

Police have stepped up patrols, booking 117 drivers for driving under the influence of alcohol and another 362 for speeding over two days on July 21 and 222.

A police announcement said that a total of 1, 117 drivers had been booked for traffic offences in the two days.

It added that during one such patrol in Ayia Napa, a biker refused to stop and tried to evade police, but lost control of his motorbike and hit and policeman a police car.

The 22 year old biker was arrested for reckless driving. He was also found to be driving without a licence, insurance and registration plates.

The 22 year old also tested positive in a narcotest.

The policeman was taken to hospital with minor injuries and given three days sick leave.

 

Limassol police book 104 drivers in six hours

You May Also Like

Local
July 22, 2018

We take all necessary measures to ensure Exxon’s smooth exploratory programme, Energy Minister says

leontidou
Local
July 22, 2018

Update 2: Letymbou fire under control

leontidou
Local
July 22, 2018

After 17 years, the new Nicosia Town Hall is finally ready

leontidou